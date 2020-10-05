Oct. 15 is White Cane Day

The white cane with the red band around the bottom is used to identify a person who is blind or visually impaired.
“The goal of White Cane Day is to bring public awareness and to recognize the white cane as a tool of independence for blind pedestrians on our streets and in our communities,” said Shawnie Rechtenbaugh, South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary, in a release from the South Dakota Governor’s Office.
Motorists must stop for anyone using a white cane or walking with the assistance of a guide dog, so the individual can safely cross the street.
South Dakota’s Division of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired provides a full range of services that result in optimal employment and independent living outcomes for citizens who are blind or visually impaired.
On October 6, 1964, the United States Congress, by joint resolution designated Oct. 15 of each year as “White Cane Day.” The white cane icon is used in all 50 states and most countries around the world.
