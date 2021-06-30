We are now entering the hottest part of the summer. Do you happen to remember, way back yonder, when churches would have summer revivals? Tent revivals? Even tent revivals with sawdust floors? I do!
There was no such thing as air conditioning, at least in the tents. I remember big oscillating fans on tall pedestals placed strategically around a circus-type tent. Also, do you happen to recall those funeral home fans? One for every congregant above the age of 30. Fans having a pastoral scene printed on the front and a prominent funeral home advertisement on the back. As you would enter the revival tent — usually held in the evening hours to escape the blistering southern heat — you would be handed a fan and a song book. You’d better have your Bible in hand, too, as there were no iPhones or iPads for a quick biblical search.
You would take your place on one of those super comfortable wooden benches or if you were lucky, a metal folding chair. It was hot! The electric fans would be running full blast and the hand-powered fans feverishly pushing stale air upon a sweating face.
Summer revivals also meant longer services. The song service was longer, the special music was always more than one song and the visiting preacher — well bless his soul, if he didn’t preach the better part of an hour, he would never be invited back.
Then came the invitation. As a young boy, I was hoping no one would get saved so we could go home, but invariably people would come. The prayer altar was full and because it was late when the service finished, it was straight to bed once we got home.
Oh, did I fail to mention that tent revivals could easily run two weeks? That’s 14 summer nights for a young boy not to be playing outside during his already-all-too-short summer vacation. But after all, why go to all the trouble of erecting a tent on a hired out vacant lot and fill the whole thing with sawdust and not go the distance, right? Did I mention it was hot? Well, it was!
Still, summer tent revivals remain a part of my childhood memory, but oh, for days like that again. Days when a Bible believing church was central in the community and when special church events would draw folk from all walks of life. Souls were saved, lives were forever and eternally changed and at the end of the hot, humid and clothes-sticking-to-every-inch-of-your-body day — the name of Jesus was high and lifted up.
Now, even though sawdust floored two-week tent revivals are a thing of the past, telling people about Jesus sure isn’t. Don’t you think our present generation could use a good, stiff drink of an old-fashioned gospel? I do.
Robert E. Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre now living in Palatka. Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.