Converse with Megan Phelps-Roper, author of “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church.” Roper will discuss her life and answer questions via a Zoom video conference Thursday, August 27, starting at 6 p.m. Participants need not have read the book before the virtual discussion.
South Dakota One Book is a program of the South Dakota Humanities Council to encourage
people to read and discuss the same title. A One Book Author Tour usually takes place in the summer, but this year’s tour will be done virtually.
Roper’s grandfather was the founding pastor of the Westboro Baptist Church. She participated in her first public protest at age five, and later became the church’s official voice on Twitter. She left Westboro Baptist Church – and by extension most of her family -- in 2012 and came to South Dakota.
“Megan will share why she believed what she did while growing up, and why she changed her
mind in order to be more considerate of her fellow humans,” said Rev. Emily Munger, pastor
First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. The church is coordinating the Zoom video conference, and Munger is moderating it. Roper will share her background and answer questions posed by Munger and from participants who can type them into the Zoom Chat.
The host site is the Rawlins Library in Pierre, where people may watch the program on a big
screen in the South Dakota Collections Room.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the virtual program. For the link, email Munger at pastor.pierreucc@midconetwork.com. ink to them. To participate from the Rawlins Library, state that to Munger. The library has copies of “Unfollow” to be checked out. Copies may be purchased at the Heritage Stores at the Cultural Heritage Center and the Capitol in Pierre.
