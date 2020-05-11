Cooking can be fun. Well it can be, when not restricted to doing it all the time due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
Sometimes variety or a new experiment is what is needed.
Before the reporter went back to college for three journalism degrees starting eight years ago, he was a chef and cook for almost 30 years.
Inspired by a Palestinian and Middle Eastern dish, but minus a whole lot of the ingredients due to logistical issues, plus boredom and laziness with a dash of patience, it came out well.
The ingredients included one red onion cut into sixths after peeled but with core intact, as much garlic peeled as desired, a pound of stew meat, half a bottle of red wine, Dijon mustard, half a can of tomato paste, tamari soy sauce, olive oil, kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and a 12-inch iron skillet with something for a lid.
See attached photo captions for general directions.
Recommended garnish includes parsley, sour cream, strained yogurt or tzatziki or maybe just some hot sauce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.