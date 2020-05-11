Cooking can be fun. Well it can be, when not restricted to doing it all the time due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Sometimes variety or a new experiment is what is needed.

Before the reporter went back to college for three journalism degrees starting eight years ago, he was a chef and cook for almost 30 years.

Inspired by a Palestinian and Middle Eastern dish, but minus a whole lot of the ingredients due to logistical issues, plus boredom and laziness with a dash of patience, it came out well.

The ingredients included one red onion cut into sixths after peeled but with core intact, as much garlic peeled as desired, a pound of stew meat, half a bottle of red wine, Dijon mustard, half a can of tomato paste, tamari soy sauce, olive oil, kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and a 12-inch iron skillet with something for a lid.

See attached photo captions for general directions.

Recommended garnish includes parsley, sour cream, strained yogurt or tzatziki or maybe just some hot sauce.

Tags

Load comments