The Pierre City Commission has awarded a $200,000 contract to R&W Construction to build an additional 40 parking spots at the Pierre Regional Airport. The project, originally planned for 2020, was put on hold because of the pandemic.
According to a city news release, the project will ramp back up in 2021.
“We fully anticipate a traffic rebound once the pandemic is controlled,” City Engineer John Childs said. “We had a shortage of parking before COVID hit. This investment should alleviate that problem and improve the passenger experience.”
The new parking spots will be northwest of the terminal, and north of the existing passenger parking lot.
Earlier this month, Morris Inc. completed its airport taxiway work. Morris was hired by the city to rebuild the taxiways to align with new Federal Aviation Administration requirements. Approximately 27,000 cubic yards of dirt had to be moved, affecting about 4,500 square feet of the airfield.
“Although impact to the traveling public was minimal, this was a sizable project,” Childs added. “I’m pleased the work is wrapped up and that the area shouldn’t require any major attention for many years.”
A federal grant paid for 90 percent of the $3.9 million project. The remainder of the project cost was split between the State of South Dakota and the city of Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.