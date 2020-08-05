A ribbon cutting event was held August 5 for the new storm shelter at Griffin Park. The building is 2,400 square feet, can protect up to 400 people, and can withstand 200 mile per hour winds.
The ceremony had Pierre Mayor Steve Harding cut the ceremonial ribbon. The fun was under the watchful eye of Tommy the Turtle, mascot for the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management.
The shelter is the city’s first fully protected shelter in the park system. It is at 703 S. Washington Avenue near the tennis courts in Griffin Park. The $800,000 project was made possible by grants from the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and funding from the city of Pierre. When not being used as a storm shelter, the facility can be rented for private gatherings.
“The shelter has been put into use a handful of times already since it opened in May,” said Tom Farnsworth, director city parks and recreation. “When we have severe weather, it is unlocked remotely to allow access to shelter space.”
