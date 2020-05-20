Staff of the Fort Pierre, Wall and Fall River Ranger Districts have begun opening recreation sites to help increase public access.
According to Cydney Janssen, public affairs officer Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Chadron, Nebraska, due to current public health concerns, the National Grasslands Visitor Center in Wall will remain closed until further notice.
The Ft. Pierre Ranger District continues to have Stage 1 fire restrictions in place to enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help minimize human-caused wildfires. Under fire restrictions, forest visitors may not have campfires, conduct shooting or smoke.
“While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe” said Dan Svingen, ranger Fort Pierre District. “There is still work to be done – ensuring cleanliness of facilities, conducting proper maintenance, and assessing recreation areas for health and safety.”
Certain services may still be unavailable. Visitors should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and resources to pack-out trash.
