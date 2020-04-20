With public opinion polls giving him a lead over President Donald Trump in this fall’s general election, Democrat Joe Biden is reportedly already assembling his White House cabinet.
And Biden is not a bit shy about saying that Republicans will proudly vote for and serve with him.
“I have had literally several hundred serious, serious players who have been held positions in every department in the federal government who have said, including some Republicans, who have said if you win, I want to come back. I’m ready to serve,” The Hill quoted Biden as saying during a Thursday fundraiser.
The strong momentum continues for Biden, as he has now wrapped up key endorsements from President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
At least four notable Republicans are potential Biden backers: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, TV personality Meghan McCain, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Biden is expected to officially accept the nomination this summer at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In terms of his specific proposals, these are taken directly from Biden’s website:
Spending $1.3 trillion on infrastructure upgrades;
“Providing two years of community college or other high-quality training program without debt;”
“Expanding access to contraception and protect the constitutional right to an abortion;”
Make a “federal investment of $1.7 trillion” for clean energy;
“Immediately reverse the Trump administration’s cruel and senseless policies that separate parents from their children at our border;” and
“Require background checks for all gun sales.”
Biden is also said to be considering five women to serve as his running mate. These include: Warren, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nevada.
“One advantage of being around a long time is you get to know an awful lot of people. In the private sector, in the public sector, people who are committed — first and foremost — are thoroughly honorable,” Biden said, according to The Hill.
I have already acknowledged that Trump is an underdog in this year’s election. However, he was also an underdog before his 2016 win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Also, Biden has shown a tendency for gaffes over:
What state he is in;
What office he is seeking;
Whether he is reaching for his wife or for his sister; and
What day of the week “Super Tuesday” was scheduled.
Trump, meanwhile, remains confident. Friday, he tweeted: “Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu. Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence! Also, don’t forget their 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare website that should have cost close to nothing!”
I have no idea how the 2020 presidential election will conclude because there are still so many variables out there. However, Biden should be careful in already counting on a win.
