Recently, there has been a buzz about bottle lambs. Continuation of strong feeder lamb prices helps support keeping as many lambs alive as possible. Although, grafting surplus lambs is often preferred, it doesn’t always work or isn’t an option. Taking care of bottle lambs can be a challenge, but there are a few things that can support their survival and growth.
First, not all milk replacer is created equal. Protein is always expensive, but in the case of milk replacers, it’s also extremely important. There are two types of milk protein that are important in a lamb’s early life — casein and whey.
Whey is a rapidly absorbed protein source and a commonly seen ingredient on milk replacer labels. Casein is found in dried milk protein. It plays a critical role in coagulating milk in the lamb’s abomasum to help increase nutrient absorption and slow passage rate.
Dried milk offers the best source of fat as well. Vegetable sources of protein and fat might make milk replacer cheaper, but lambs cannot utilize those nutrients as efficiently. Most high-quality milk replacers range from 23-25 percent protein and about 30 percent fat. The first few ingredients on the label should be some source of whey protein and dried milk.
Feeding lambs warm milk — at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit — the first few days will help them accept the bottle as well as keep them warm. However, milk should not be warmed above 140 degrees Fahrenheit because it will damage important proteins. After the first couple of days, milk can be fed cold to decrease intake and prevent overeating.
Research from the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station shows that bum lambs voluntarily consume less than 3 oz — about 1/3 cup — of milk per feeding on their first day of lifae. Then, intake gradually increases to 8.5 oz — about 1 cup — per feeding by day five.
The amount fed at each feeding varies by milk replacer but is typically outlined on the back of the bag. Even when orphan lambs continue to act hungry, overfeeding can lead to digestive upset and greater complications.
The frequency of bottle feeding can also vary.
For the first two weeks, lambs should be fed more frequently — every 2-4 hours. Feedings can then be gradually reduced until weaning. This is when automatic milk machines or buckets come in handy. Not only do they decrease labor, but they also allow the lambs to consume the amount of milk they need whenever they need it. However, limiting feeding with a bottle may encourage more creep consumption.
Early weaning is ideal for orphan lambs to save both time and money. Creep feed and hay should be made available to lambs as early as 5 days. Introducing both concentrates and forage allows for proper rumen development.
Creep feed, specifically, is critical in early weaning strategies. Grain increases blood flow to the rumen supporting papilla growth and nutrient absorption.
Orphan lambs can be successfully weaned as early as 30 days. Before weaning, bottle lambs should be consuming about 1 pound of creep per day, and it’s recommended that they weigh at least 25 pounds. Fresh water should always be available to help promote feed intake. Continue to keep a close eye on bottle lambs after weaning to make sure they are continuing to gain weight.
Here are a few final thoughts to keep in mind. All lambs should be given a CD&T vaccination at 14 days of age and a booster at 3 to 4 weeks old. Orphan lambs often struggle with gastrointestinal bacteria including Clostridium perfringens — overeating — and coccidiosis.
For overeating, C&D Antitoxin can often be a short-term solution. Unfortunately, this vaccine has very limited availability due to changes in regulations, so work with a veterinarian if this is a concern. Medicated creep/milk or a coccidiostat — deccox — added to creep can combat coccidiosis.
Keeping housing conditions dry and making sure that all lambs are consuming solid feeds and milk will prevent sickness and promote performance. Milk machines and bottles should also be cleaned regularly to prevent bacterial growth.
Although sometimes tedious, taking the extra steps to ensure strong, healthy bottle lambs can be very rewarding.
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.