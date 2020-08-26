Three people have been chosen for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor for 2020.
This honor recognizes those who have made a lasting, valuable or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system. Since the beginning of the honors in 1972, there are now 93 inductees. Banquets to honor the three will be announced at a later date.
Ben Orsbon, Pierre, is the Federal Funding Specialist for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, a position he has held since 2005. Orsbon came to the department from the State Planning Bureau in 1984, and served as an administrative aide to Secretary Jim Myers; as a Transportation Planner; as an engineering supervisor; and as the Planning Program Manager. Orsbon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in regional planning from the University of North Carolina.
Barb Cline, Spearfish, is the executive director of Prairie Hills Transit, a non-profit she founded over 30 years ago. She initiated the Spearfish Senior Transportation in Spearfish in 1989. In 1995, Cline unified various state agencies’ individual transportation to utilize the transit network which became Prairie Hills Transit.
Myron Rau, Sioux Falls, is the executive director of the South Dakota Trucking Association and S.D. Auto Dealers Association. Rau spent 26 years with the South Dakota Highway Patrol as a trooper, and rose from sergeant to captain in the motor carrier division. Myron retired from the SDHP in 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations, Ben and colleagues!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.