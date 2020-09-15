Outdoor bench and table donated to library I

Shown at the bench donated to the Rawlins Municipal Library in memory of their friend Enid Hyde are, back row from left, Fee Jacobson, Shari Forney and Eileen Herrin. Front: Phyllis Peterson, and Nancy Van Camp. Not shown: Carla Sahr, Jan Meyer, Helen Harryman and Deb Gates.

 Courtesy photo

The Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre has erected another outdoor bench and a table on the east side of the building. These were donated by the Second Monday Book Club in homage to fellow club member Enid Hyde

“All we really wanted to do was somehow memorialize Enid and pay homage to the ways she enriched lives here in Pierre,” said Nancy Van Camp, club member. Hyde passed away last April, at the age of 107. Members of the club described Hyde as the heart of the book club for more than 40 years.

The new bench and table “were placed next to another memorial bench that was also donated to the Library,” said Robin Schrupp, library director. “When the weather cooperates, we can use this space for outdoor story time or patrons can use it to enjoy some fresh air.” That other memorial bench was donated by library staff in honor of Pam Templeton, a former library employee, who passed away in 2019.

Schrupp said the Library receives memorials quite often, though usually coming in the form of books purchased in someone’s honor. “The outdoor seating is a wonderful gift in honor of a wonderful woman,” Schrupp said.

