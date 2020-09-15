The Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre has erected another outdoor bench and a table on the east side of the building. These were donated by the Second Monday Book Club in homage to fellow club member Enid Hyde
“All we really wanted to do was somehow memorialize Enid and pay homage to the ways she enriched lives here in Pierre,” said Nancy Van Camp, club member. Hyde passed away last April, at the age of 107. Members of the club described Hyde as the heart of the book club for more than 40 years.
The new bench and table “were placed next to another memorial bench that was also donated to the Library,” said Robin Schrupp, library director. “When the weather cooperates, we can use this space for outdoor story time or patrons can use it to enjoy some fresh air.” That other memorial bench was donated by library staff in honor of Pam Templeton, a former library employee, who passed away in 2019.
Schrupp said the Library receives memorials quite often, though usually coming in the form of books purchased in someone’s honor. “The outdoor seating is a wonderful gift in honor of a wonderful woman,” Schrupp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.