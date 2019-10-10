Badlands National Park will celebrate the expansion of the park’s bison range during a public ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11.
The bison range expansion is made possible, greatly, through a $743,000 philanthropic contribution
From 11 a.m. to about 11:15 a.m. MDT there will be a brief opportunity to see from near the Pinnacles Overlook the bison release.
Starting at noon will be a welcoming, an opening ceremony, and brief remarks by dignitaries and park partners, all in the theater at Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Cedar Pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.