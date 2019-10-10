Badlands National Park will celebrate the expansion of the park’s bison range during a public ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11.

The bison range expansion is made possible, greatly, through a $743,000 philanthropic contribution

From 11 a.m. to about 11:15 a.m. MDT there will be a brief opportunity to see from near the Pinnacles Overlook the bison release.

Starting at noon will be a welcoming, an opening ceremony, and brief remarks by dignitaries and park partners, all in the theater at Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Cedar Pass.

Tags

Load comments