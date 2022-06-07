Multiple challenges arise when it comes to getting two- and three-year-old females to rebreed. These are the females most likely to fall out of the herd due to a higher nutrient demand than their mature counterparts. And oftentimes the resources to meet those elevated demands may not be available or economical.
In a dry year, such as 2021 and into 2022, the feed resources have been limited in quantity and quality, which can enhance the challenges of getting these females ready for the breeding season.
The nutrient demand of these young females is increased as they are still growing and need additional nutrition to meet the demands of growth, along with continuing to meet the demands for maintenance, lactation and reproduction. Females will partition nutrients to first maintain themselves and their condition, followed by lactation requirements, then the growth of the female, and finally any “leftover” nutrients will be used for reproduction.
In comparison, mature cows no longer require energy for growth, therefore, more nutrients are available and partitioned for reproduction, making it easier for mature cows to be ready to breed earlier in the breeding season, with lower nutrient requirements.
The question then becomes, “What is the best way to give these young females the greatest opportunity to remain in the herd and be productive females for future years?”
The key is nutrition and management. These females need additional energy to attain a body condition score (BCS) of 6 by calving, which is a key indicator of future breeding success. If they are not a BCS of 6 at calving, efforts need to be made to ensure that they are on an increasing plane of nutrition from calving to breeding.
This can be challenging and costly, but what is the cost of these females falling out of the herd as a 2- or 3-year-old? From a management standpoint, consider early weaning for those females. Removing the additional need for lactation maintenance allows that female to partition nutrients back to her condition, growth and ultimately reproduction.
Ideally, green grass will be a great opportunity and likely the most cost-effective to add condition to these females, however, depending on when they calve and when you are breeding, the timing may not be right to get the most out of the grass prior to breeding.
Evaluate the economics of alternatives for increasing energy in the diet. Historically, the most economical energy source has been corn, but don’t forget to factor in such things as distance to haul, handling and storage equipment, as well as how you will be feeding it. All of those components need to be figured into any feed source to determine the true cost of using that feed.
There may be other more economical alternatives in your area, so take some time to research the alternatives and compare costs. SDSU Extension has a Feed Value Calculator that is helpful in comparing feed costs based on nutrient value. It is available at extension.sdstate.edu/ feed-nutrient-calculator.
Depending on what BCS these females are in and how many days prior to breeding, will determine approximately how much gain you need to target on a daily basis. For instance, if they are in a BCS 5 at calving, and you have 70 days before you turn the bull out, those females need to gain about 1.43 pounds per day in order to achieve the desired BCS. If they are on green grass and there is an adequate quantity of it, they should be able to achieve this, however, if the grass is limited, an additional energy source will be required to achieve the desired performance.
Bottom line, everyone’s situation is different, but take time to evaluate your cow herd and determine what management decisions could be made to improve the success of retaining these young females in the herd.
It’s estimated that it will take approximately eight years for a cow to pay for herself based on the feed prices from this last winter. The depreciation cost of the cows that leave the herd as 2- to 3-year-olds can increase the overall cow depreciation cost for the operation, but that will have to be broken down in another article. Your goal should be to ensure the return on that female is going to be the most beneficial for your operation.
If you would like some help evaluating your options or putting together a ration, give me a call at 605-394-1724 or send me an email at adele.harty@sdstate.edu.
Adele Harty is a cow/calf field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
