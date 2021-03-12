The weather in December and January was unseasonably mild overall. Then the region was hit with around two weeks of 20-below-zero temperatures. There was no snow cover to speak of, thus roofs were not afforded any extra insulation by Mother Nature.
The cold hurt, but if you use city electricity for heat or if you use natural gas from a private provider, then the heating bill for February probably hurts as well.
“The impact on utilities from the cold temperatures is hard to get a hold of,” said Brad Palmer, utilities director for the city of Pierre. Pierre purchases its electricity, and is the electricity provider for city residents. “If someone has electric heat, then their city utility bill during the cold would be higher. But if they have natural gas heat, then their electricity consumption isn’t impacted as much during cold weather.”
Palmer provided two graphs as examples.
“In the first graph the customer has all electric heat, and you can see that their March bill peaked in consumption as a result of the cold spell. In the second example, the customer has natural gas for heat and their electric consumption doesn’t reach a peak. It is in fact lower in their March billing than it was in January and February. So it’s hard to nail down how individual electric bills are impacted by a cold snap like we had in February. The graphs show electricity consumption in kWh which is the unit we use to bill consumption,” Palmer said.
The city has 6,150 residential meters and about 1,200 commercial meters. In January, approximately $1.13 million was charged by the city for electricity use.
Palmer remembers a few years back when the cold, possibly not as bitter, lasted longer. The frost line in the ground actually sunk deeper, sometimes reaching water and waste-water lines.
“Regarding the impact of the cold weather on water service lines, again there are many variables,” Palmer said. “It has been unseasonably warm this year, so frost isn’t as deep as it has been the previous two or three winters. A week or two of really cold weather isn’t enough to drive frost deep into the ground.”
Snow, or the lack of snow, is another factor.
“Another variable is how much snow cover we have. If there is a lot of snow on the ground it actually acts as an insulation and prevents frost from going deep into the subgrade,” Palmer said. “It can be really cold, but if there is a lot of snow acting as an insulating blanket over the ground then frost doesn’t go deep enough to cause problems. If it is really cold for a very long time and on top of that there is little-to-no snow cover, then frost can go deep enough to impact water lines.”
Palmer said that Pierre’s water mains are five to six feet in the ground. “Frost rarely goes much deeper than three or four feet, so we have never had a water main freeze up. In the winter of 2018/2019 it was really cold and frost did go deep enough to impact two or three customer’s water service lines. In all these cases the customers were out of town so water wasn’t moving through their lines when it froze. As long as water is moving through the line there isn’t much chance for it to freeze up.”
Of course the cold affects below-ground and above-ground water lines differently.
“Now a trailer (or mobile home) is a different story,” Palmer said. “They can freeze up on a regular basis if there isn’t sufficient skirting around the trailer or if the occupant doesn’t have heat tape on their water pipes.” Palmer added, “For the most part, people use less water in the winter than the summer — lawn watering and car washing — so its less of an impact in the winter.”
Overall, the electric consumption was up 9.32% in February over January.
“So the cold weather did have an impact on electricity consumption between January and February,” Palmer said. “However. power consumption in February of last year (2020) was 10.22% higher than February of this year. You can see in the world of electricity there are many variables. Even though February was colder than January this year, if we compare things to a year ago even with the two-week cold spell, electricity consumption in February was less than a year ago.”
Summer is actually harsher for the need for electricity, which is a “summer peaking utility” according to Palmer. “Our highest demand during any given year occurs during the summer. Logs of offices with private, state and federal workers almost all depend on their air conditioning”
Pierre purchases electricity from Western Area Power Administration and from Missouri River Energy Services. The city receives a set allocation for so many kilowatts of power.
“What happens is the city grows, but the allocation does not change. Pierre, Watertown and Brookings are cities in South Dakota that sell public power electricity to its residents, and users in places like Rapid City depend on investor-owned power.
