“Paint South Dakota” is underway and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority is seeking volunteer painters and nominations for houses in need of painting.
To get involved, a person or group nominates someone in their community whose home is in need of a fresh coat of exterior paint. The nominators then pick a Saturday in June to pick up paint brushes and help residents in their communities.
The nominated home must be a single-family, owner-occupied residence, whose owner is physically or financially unable to paint their home themselves. Applications must be received by SDHDA by April 16. Applicants will be able to select a weekend in June to complete the painting of the home.
According to Lorraine Polak, executive director, to date over 500 homes across S.D. have been painted, resulting in more than 10,000 gallons of paint and primer being applied by 7,737 local volunteers.
More information and the application are at www.sdhda.org.
