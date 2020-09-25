How do you work with COVID safety measures and still play in a band or sing in a choir? The T.F. Riggs High School band and choir are self-imposing extraordinary measures to hold together these “crucial” classes and extra-curricular activities.
“I was reading Scotty’s (Millard, sports editor Capital Journal) article on the cancellation of sports and how frustrating it was because of the efforts the teams had taken for safety,” said Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen, T.F. Riggs band director. “Band and Choir have both been negatively impacted with the cancellations and closures, especially extracurricular band (marching, pep band).”
Jensen and Rodd Bauck, Riggs choir director, are working in unison. “Based on the University of Colorado in Boulder aerosol study – which Rodd and I have been watching since it began at the beginning of the summer – Rodd and I have our groups masked and distanced indoors, take breaks every 30 minutes to allow a change of air within the facility, and the band tries to be outdoors when we have a larger group,” said Jensen.
“The choirs are rehearsing in the theater. We are out in the theater seats sitting in every third seat, and in every other row. We are masking in rehearsals,” said Bauck. “The aerosol study results are very clear on the reduction of the spread of particles while wearing a mask when singing. So, we follow it. By doing this, it has allowed us to have choir, which is what we want.”
The study that the two directors are referring to by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the University of Colorado in Boulder. It can be viewed at https://www.nfhs.org/articles/unprecedented-international-coalition-led-by-performing-arts-organizations-to-commission-covid-19-study/
“In a joint effort starting in early June with our administration, myself, and Mr. Bauck, we have been meeting and planning our mitigation efforts,” said Jensen. “It’s important to note that our administration identified that the performing arts could be considered ‘high risk’ - as they are now per the study - and that they identify the arts to be a crucial part of the school. I have to say how grateful I am to our administration for making the importance of our classes clear, and how they said from the beginning they would do what they could to aide in a safe setting for us and our students. They trusted our judgement and the science of the study, and I am very grateful of that.”
“Choir is far from normal this year, but we are making it work,” said Bauck. “Wearing masks and rehearsing in the theater so we can distance is better than last spring being only online. I will make anything work as long as it means I can meet with my students. Singing with masks is not ideal, but it is not impossible. It makes the students work harder to project their sound. Students also have to listen more closely since they are standing farther apart than usual. They all have to become independent singers while working to make the group better,” said Bauck.
“I see a different number of students each day just because of students being gone a lot. But, whoever is there, we rehearse and keep going. Yesterday, I had 10 students out of a choir of 35. Those 10 students rehearsed, put forth effort, and we went through a whole song and memorized it. It could have been very easy to not rehearse, but we just kept on going as if the full choir were there,” said Bauck.
“As of now, the only competition left for us is the virtual March to the Meridian competition. It is in its third year and usually held in Yankton. We will find times to record our parade and field routines. This is more of a ‘clinic’ than ‘competition’. We will be rated and not ranked as we traditionally would. At this time, our only other marching performance will be Homecoming. For the Riggs Band, although we have restructured to fit the Hybrid schedule and are starting over as far as rehearsal and music preparation, we still plan to hold our annual Fall Costume Concert on October 26. We are still figuring out what performances may look like so we can keep ourselves and the community as safe as possible.”
4 Attachments
“We also have our Indoor Marching performance re-scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.
Marching band is a voluntary activity, so we are impacted differently by this than our regular classes and performances.”
“We plan on going through with our concert on Tuesday, October 13,” said Bauck. “We will be distanced on the stage, we will sing with masks, rows of seats will be blocked off to distance the audience, and we will be strongly encouraging those in attendance to wear masks,” said Bauck. “I am so focused on my students and focused on the fact we actually get to meet to do what we love. We take everything one day at a time. The most important thing for us is that we are able to meet and sing.”
Jensen provided photos of “the playable masks the band uses - meaning the students can wear the masks and play instruments at the same time” and photos of some of the special covers Jensen created for the instruments.
“I came up with the idea from seeing photos from the United Sound, photos from a University in New Mexico, and my colleague Jamie Myers' prototype. I wanted to create one that could be used as a functional mask when not playing, so I focused on following the guidelines of two layers of 100% cotton, and I also wanted to try and catch any stray particles that may escape from the mouth. The front of the mask overlaps slightly. I do have students who wear them as a normal mask.”
“For the horn covers I knew that we needed to be able to put a hand in the instrument opening, so I just experimented. I followed the same concept I had for the masks with an overlap in the middle to try and catch as many particles as possible. The covers for instruments are made out of 80% nylon material. Nylons that are worn over the legs also work if they aren't stretched.”
“Our goal is to provide the best experience we can for our students to create music. At first it was a little different for my students to work on listening to the group while being further apart than normal. Luckily, listening and feeling a pulse to stay together is something we work on often, so they did very well with the transition,” said Jensen. “The masks do not hinder the sound of the instruments at all. On occasion it feels like they're holding back with their air - I do think that they feel the mask stops the air - but we do a lot of breathing exercises so they can get used to it. There has been a massive movement for ‘Adaptable Music’ since the start of the pandemic. What this means is composers are creating music or arranging their pieces to be playable with as few as four players. It's incredible. There's a whole movement called the ‘Creative Repertoire Initiative’... they've even created compositions playable through video conference.”
“With students being gone, I've had the opportunity to play with my students which I don't often get to do. If parts are missing, I grab the part and play with them. I really have fun with it. This week has been a massive adjustment, but we just try to have fun and take it in stride.
“I am honest with my students that I know this can be frustrating and it feels difficult. It isn't always fun to take the time to mask up, remember to grab the puppy pads for spit, make sure our chairs are on the markers I placed for distancing. I know many are struggling with all the changes and cancellations and having to stay home when all they want is to create music with their family. However, I am incredibly proud of my students. They are trying their hardest in rehearsals and are being incredibly understanding that things are out of our control...and that I'm struggling too. We will get through this in the end, together.”
