The 20th annual Parade of Lights, organized by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, will commence the holiday season at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23.
The parade will have a new route this year, as it is scheduled to begin at T.F. Riggs High School and end at the American Legion cabin.
“The new route is for people to be able to get out of the cold. It is also for a better view from such places as the St. Charles building. And, the route has one less turn,” said Mallory Gordon with the chamber. “We can’t think of any part of any route that has been sparse. The parade is pretty well lined with people. We are excited to kick off the holiday season with the Parade of Lights. Hope everybody can stay safe and healthy for the holidays.”
This year’s parade marshals are the Color Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Community members are still encouraged to enter a float in the parade. Entries can include floats, marching bands, dance groups, walkers, vehicles, and animals including horses. There is no fee to participate, though voluntary donations are accepted to offset the cost of the parade at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
Gordon said prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place entries, in addition to the Mayor’s Choice and Griswold awards. Though early registry is not mandated, there are already 14 registered entries, as of Wednesday afternoon. Online registration is available at www.Pierre.org by clicking on the parade event on the calendar. Entry forms can be gotten in person at the Pierre Area Chamber, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre. For more information, call the Chamber at 605-224-7361 or email contactchamber@pierre.org.
For the Parade of Lights, the Capital Area United Way is sharing a little cheer with the parade watchers in front of the St. Charles building. From 5-7 p.m. Monday, the CAUW is offering cups of soup, cookies, hot chocolate, and hot cider for a free-will donation to the CAUW annual campaign. The evening’s special inside the St. Charles is Irish Coffee. Also inside, Katelyn Hump will be singing Christmas carols from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Maxwell Strategies is working on a facebook post for this, according to Jami Beck with the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.