Todd Thompson

The 21st annual parade of lights kicks off the holiday season Monday evening, with lineup at T.F. Riggs High School and judging beginning at 5 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m.

The parade starts on Broadway Avenue to Highland Avenue, then Pleasant to Pierre Street, finishing at the American Legion cabin. The parade is free, but donations are accepted to offset the costs.

