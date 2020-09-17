The Stanley County School District parent/teacher conferences have been postponed to October 20 & 22.

“We did change the parent teacher conference dates,” said Daniel Hoey, superintendent of the Stanley County School District. “As was discussed at the beginning of the school year, we are working around two days of kids and two days of distance learning per week. Where we did not really dive in, constantly adjusting to this year, we are not technically, studies wise, in the middle of our quarter yet.”

Thus the parent/teacher conferences are delayed to October 20 & 22.

