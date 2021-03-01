The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get 150 minutes of aerobic activity and children at least an hour of physical activity each week. But, Americans often fall short of these guidelines.
To get more South Dakotans moving, the S.D. Department of Health (DOH), S.D. State University Extension and S.D. Game, Fish and Parks are again working together to encourage healthcare providers to ‘prescribe’ for physical activity outdoors, specifically in any S.D. state park.
The Park Prescription project encourages healthcare providers to write a free one-day pass to any of the 63 South Dakota state parks to engage in physical activity, making the park the patient’s outdoor gym. The one-day pass can also be turned in for a half-off discounted annual pass to encourage further continued physical activity engagement in South Dakota state parks.
“Parks and open spaces are essential resources for physical health and mental wellness. State park areas are an accessible option for most South Dakotans,” said Emilie Miller, S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Visitor Services Coordinator.
State parks offer many exercise possibilities, from winter snowshoeing to year-round hiking and biking, to summer kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding.
Physical activity can improve muscular fitness, help prevent falls, assist with weight management, and improve older adults’ cognitive function. Research has also shown physical activity to be an effective behavior to both prevent certain chronic diseases, and in some cases, help treat or monitor others.
“Engaging in physical activity outdoors in parks or green spaces can further enhance the mental and health benefits associated with exercise, including reduced feelings of stress and improved attention,” said Nikki Prosch, SDSU Extension health and physical activity field specialist. “Additionally, recent studies are documenting that extra time spent outdoors may help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
