The Pasqueflower, also known as the May Day flower is the state flower of South Dakota and it can be found growing wild throughout our state. They can also be found from a line between Texas and Michigan all the way up into Alaska — and Eurasia as well.
Its elevational range is quite extreme, growing at altitudes from 330 up to 12,500 feet. It can also be found in many private landscapes, especially those that have a native plant theme. They require alkaline conditions and can grow in dry soils making them perfect for our area.
A member of the buttercup, or Ranunculaceae, family, The Pasqueflower is called by many names like Prairie smoke, meadow anemone, Easter flower, Prairie crocus, and May flower. The Latin derivative for Ranunculaceae is rānunculus for “little frog,” and more specifically from rāna for “frog.” How that relates to a flower I have no idea!
Pasqueflower is one of the first perennials to bloom in the spring. Individual plants form a mound and are at most 6 inches tall. It blooms a solitary bell-shaped, lavender-colored flower, starting in mid-spring and lasting about two weeks. The flowers appear before the plant’s leaves and unfortunately, the flowers themselves are short-lived so a group of pasqueflowers growing together will look different each day.
Covering the entire plant, from the undersides of the petals to the bottom of the stems, are very long silky hairs, which give the entire plant a white soft-silky look that is very visible when the sun shines through, hence one of its common names, prairie smoke.
They grow a woody taproot which helps it to persist through our hot, dry summers or wherever conditions are challenging. They spread by reseeding, although this is rarely a concern in private landscapes.
Medicinal uses of pasqueflower are non-existent in today’s world as the dried plant had limited uses, to begin with, and ingesting live plants can produce very toxic effects. First Nations and early European settlers used small amounts of dried leaves to alleviate rheumatism and headaches, poultice as a topical treatment, and ground roots for lung disorders.
In Charles F. Millspaugh’s 1882 book, “American Medical Plants” it was noted that both eclectic physicians and homeopaths prescribed pasqueflower for nervous exhaustion and dysmenorrhoea. I had to look it up, and men may suffer from the effects of dysmenorrhoea, but if so, it’s indirectly, as this is an unfortunate females-only affliction.
In a few weeks, pasqueflowers should start showing their blooms.
There are several hillsides on Highway 34 just west of the intersection with Highway 47 on the south side of the road that had nice populations of pasqueflowers that could be seen from the highway at driving speeds.
Another location is an hour north of Pierre at the Forest City Game Production Area. This is due west of Gettysburg adjacent to the Missouri River. It’s worth the trip!
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.