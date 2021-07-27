Age has a way of bringing the past into focus, the present into perspective and the future — well, by this time it should be a future of faith.
Our youngest is on the cusp of 42 years old, and that’s our youngest, that is if you don’t count the dog! If the good Lord gives me a few more weeks I’ll turn 71 years of age, and I can assure you that my past has never been in more vivid focus.
Yet while I have the good presence of mind, I choose to remember sins of the past that, like a school master, drew me to an incredible Savior. My present is certainly in perspective. I fully understand that youth is not a do over, that strength does fade, and that hard work is better suited for those I hire.
My future is directed by faith in the Son of God who loved me and who gave himself for me. I am totally bewildered how people can come to this stage of life and continue to resist the call of God.
What’s even more bewildering are those who once gripped tightly to the things of God and somewhere along turned loose. God has planted eternity in each and every heart. We know this brief and fragile existence is not it and though science cannot prove life beyond the grave we know in our heart of hearts that once we die and are lowered into the ground — life continues.
The Word of God illumines the soul, the real you, the eternal part of you. The Bible will even stir embers thought long ago extinguished, but how a man or woman can hold out defiantly to the dying breath is beyond the scope of my understanding.
Listen, this isn’t political, and neither is it liberal versus conservative — this is eternity we’re playing around with. The Bible holds the only key that unlocks the gates of heaven and that key, dear ones, is Jesus.
As the prophet Isaiah said, “Seek the Lord while He may be found” and the phrase “while He may be found” should send shivers to the core of your being.
Past, present and future. Youth, mid-age, or senior. Keep the future by faith in the Son of God who loves you and who gave Himself for you.
Robert Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church who lives in Palatka, Florida.
