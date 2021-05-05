Pastor Russ didn’t waste any time tending to his flock when he drove into Pierre around supper time on Good Friday and gave his first sermon on Easter. But that’s how the new pastor Russell Jones at First Baptist Church did it.
“I hit the ground running,” Jones said. “I’m closing in on 50 years at this point, and I was now being called into ministry — through a series of nudges rather than a big push.”
Jones understands about returning to the flock. He grew up in an extremely hardcore, fundamentalist Southern Baptist church, with his father a deacon. Two things pushed him away.
“It was a watershed moment when I heard that everyone else — not just other religions but other Christian congregations — were going to hell,” Jones said. “And, there is no one more self-righteous than me as a teenager.”
Jones said he had a stubbornness about him, which he inherited from his grandparents from the “hollers of Kentucky.” He experienced career changes over the years — English teacher and a credit card company trainer among them — and moved to Texas to look for any available work in 2010 during the recession.
During an especially strenuous night at work, Jones said he struggled with why life was so hard. He said he felt lost.
“But I knew it was because I was trying to do it myself,” he said. “I went to a church, just went, and I was asked to fill in temporarily as a Sunday school teacher. It took a year to admit that was what I was to do.”
But Jones wasn’t done growing or coming to new realizations.
“The church is teaching in a different way,” Jones said. “I was still struggling, and my wife, Victoria, said to me, ‘You are not Southern Baptist anymore; that is not you.’”
In Round Rock, Texas, the Peace of Christ (Baptist) Church under the Cooperation of Baptist Fellowship ordained Jones. The First Baptist Church in Pierre is with the American Baptist Churches.
“Central Texas is not quite as rural as Pierre, my town was around 18,000, but I taught in a city a half-hour away about the size of Sioux Falls,” Jones said. “That area’s economy was driven by Fort Hood, and South Dakota’s economy is driven by agriculture. This is my very first full-time pastorship. Before now, I was bi-professional — a school teacher by day and a pastor in the evenings and weekends. Well over 100 hours a week. I felt I was getting consumed. I really hate giving up the classroom, but God gets first dibs.”
Still, Jones knows the calling. He already works well over 40 hours per week. He knows that it will increase with future counseling, hospital visits and emergencies. His deacons can get through to his cell phone — even when set to silent.
“This is an on-call profession,” Jones said.
Jones found he felt like he was talking with friends within the first 10 minutes of his Zoom interview for the open pastoral position after Lizette Hunt’s retirement.
Jones met most of his congregation during the church’s all-day open house, with social distancing for COVID-19. And he even stayed an extra three days during Pierre’s last cold snap because Texas managed to have even colder temperatures mixed with blackouts.
In the end, the vote to bring Jones on as the new pastor was unanimous.
“My goal is to retire here,” he said. “This is where I want to stay. My wife and I have said we have one more move in us… from our apartment to a house. When we moved down to Texas, I knew no one. Here, we have a built-in support system. Two Pierre couples with trailers drove down to help load our stuff up, and eight more were waiting here to help us unload. It’s a church family.”
It wasn’t easy leaving the stability Jones found in Texas, but his new congregation made it easier on him.
“It’s hard to just say goodbye to a stable career and travel a 1,000 miles to take a new one. I took a leap of faith,” he said. “This whole process feels like ‘coming home’ more than anything else.”
