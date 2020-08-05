On Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, Morris Inc. will be paving Missouri Street (Chapelle to Ree) and Westwood Avenue (Terry Lane to W. Elizabeth Street).
Streets will be closed to local traffic, with no parking, between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Have all vehicles removed from the streets prior to 7 a.m. each day.
Once the asphalt cools and barricades are removed, full use of the street may resume.
