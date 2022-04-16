Performer, Fine Arts Student of the Week

T.F. Riggs High School senior Vick Becker is this week’s Performer and Fine Arts Student of the Week after art teacher Jill Kokesh nominated him.
Kokesh said Becker was earned first place for his self-portrait photograph “What the Light Sees” and second place for his sculpture “The Winged Little Giant” on March 18 at the Class AA South Dakota High School Activities Association’s State Art Competition in Rapid City.
“Both pieces exemplify his dedication to his vision as a visual artist,” she said. “In his award-winning self-portrait, ‘What the Light Sees,’ Vick explores the concept of light and its importance in photography.”
And the concept of light isn’t lost on Becker, or its significance to art.
“Without light, there would be no visual art,” he said. “Without light, there would be no definition of beauty or objects. What makes a photograph is light, and without it there would be no formation of photography or other mediums of visual art. This photograph is by far my favorite art piece that I have done because it has been a motivating factor as an artist to never stop being curious.”
Kokesh found “What the Light Sees” depicts Becker’s growth as a young artist after knowing him personally and seeing his previous self-portraits.
“He is very talented in many art mediums, but I feel he has taken his photography to the next level,” she said. “As a photography teacher, I strive in teaching students about composition and training the student to see things differently. Vick has the ability to see things in his own unique way and that is golden as a visual artist. Vick has also shown growth through his writing and communicating a unique narrative about his artwork. This is an important piece and not all artists accomplish it, but when Vick graduates from high school and begins submitting art to competitions and applying for artist grants, his chances at being a top candidate will be greater. Through Vick’s dedication as a visual artist, he has set a high standard for other T.F. Riggs students to follow. We are all very proud of Vick’s scholarship, character, and service to T.F. Riggs High School.”
