The Capital Journal has two T.F. Riggs High School students, Emma Reitzel and Tyler Want, named as Performer and Fine Arts Student of the week.
Reitzel is a percussionist in the school band. Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen submitted Reitzel’s name, who she said always works hard during activities, but found she went above and beyond for small group this year.
“She prepared two solos on different instruments and a percussion ensemble. Additionally, she lost out on quite a bit of preparation on one of her solos due to illness,” McKeithan-Jensen said. “She went into the day uncertain if she wanted to perform one of her solos, feeling less confident and very nervous, thinking she’d just go in for comments or scratch it to focus on her other performances. She ended up performing it for ratings and ended up walking away with three superior ratings! Way to go, Emma.”
Choir director Rodd Bauck submitted Want’s name, who he said joined the choir this semester after taking music theory class last semester.
“He has been a very quick study and has taken to all aspects of choir with a positive attitude,” Bauck said. “He volunteered himself to be in a guys group for our Small Group Vocal Contest. He is auditioning for the South Dakota Honor Choir in April. And most recently, has landed the lead male role in Riggs’ production of ‘Anything Goes’ slated to go on in April. Tyler has a great attitude, a passion for music and a willingness to learn. He is undeterred by joining choir as a junior for the first time. It’s as if he has been in choir all through school.”
