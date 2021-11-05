The members of the T.F. Riggs High School All-State Choir are this week’s Performers and Fine Arts Students of the Week after vocal director Rodd Bauck nominated the students.
Bauck said All-State Choir members had been through a lot in the past few months with some of them facing greater challenges for the last 18 months.
“Last year, All-State Choir, unfortunately, did not take place due to the pandemic,” he said. “Last year’s conductor, along with the pieces from last year, were to be back this year. The music proved to be very challenging, especially a jazz piece called ‘I Am Alive.’ The style and text of the piece was very foreign to our students and that made for a tough challenge when learning the piece. We plowed through, doing our best to learn difficult music in a limited amount of time.”
The students also faced a hurdle when their guest conductor pulled out of a planned event four days before the performance, leaving them with a new guest conductor, Russell Svenningsen, from Augustana University.
“This was a big change for everyone involved,” Bauck said. “We also learned that we were going to be down one of our members due to the pandemic. Given the circumstances, all students came together for two days of music-making and put on a fantastic grand concert Saturday night Oct. 30th. Congratulations.”
The choir members are Dani DeVaney (11), Emalee Larson (10), Grace Schumacher (10), Claire Steffensen (10), Hannah Kari (11), Claire Koenecke (12), Ashlyn Pitlick (10), Amber Sargent-Granberg (10), Bryce Bowman (9), Kate Mullett (11, not pictured), John Lees (10), Xavier Louis (11), Xzaylin Henderson (11), Jackson Overweg (12), Davon Rombough (12), Patrick Valentine (11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.