While one doesn’t generally equate exotic fish with central South Dakota, Sacred Prairie Aquatics is working to change that. Without a brick and mortar fish shop in town, Joshua Egeberg has taken it upon himself to share his hobby with the community.
Joshua Egeberg said his main challenge around his business is actually getting the fish, shrimp and plants to Pierre.
“We don’t have access to nice weather a lot of the times here. We don’t have access to a fish store to look around. And that’s actually why I started doing this was to give people a resource where I can order fish online and quarantine them and get them ready to go into people’s established aquariums,” Egeberg said.
He said by offering himself as a resource, he makes it easier for those doing it on their own.
He explained what prospective fish owners should keep in mind before buying one of his — price, equipment required and special needs.
“A lot of times, the people already have a tank and so I’ll ask them how big their tank is. Because that will tell me how many fish that can go in there and what types of fish. If they want a larger number of fish, the Endler's livebearer is great for a 10 gallon cause you can put a surprising amount in there. And then if they got bigger tanks then the Emerald Corydoras I have, they're better suited for a 30-gallon plus,” Egeberg said.
He credited advancements in LED lighting technology as a reason why it’s been easier to raise aquatic life.
“You put an LED on your tank and now all of a sudden you can grow any type of plant almost and the plants help keep the water clean,” Egeberg said.
Egeberg has been interested in nature and gardening his whole life, fostering his interest in this field.
“Through working with plants in the aquarium and seeing the biodiversity of the microbiome, it got me interested in learning about the microbiome in our soils. Which has taught me that with chemicals it takes the bacteria and fungus out of the soil. And in an ancient growth forest like the Redwoods, you can see that soil is thousands of years old and has some of the largest fungal networks in the world,” he said.
Through that chain of learning, he was able to learn about worm composting and how worms can remove pollutants from the soil. Egeberg cited soil biologist Elaine Ingham as a source of inspiration.
“Now that research is being used to transform fields from chemical-based to biological-based and it's just easier all around. It’s less work and just let nature work for us. Those worms are working 24/7 while I’m just hanging out,” Egeberg said.
He said the water that came out of the Missouri River measured at 500 total dissolved solids, the maximum he would recommend for a fish tank.
“So it really needed to have reverse osmosis water. At least a 50-50 mix to get it down to 250 (total dissolved solids)," Egeberg said.
That posed a challenge, considering his own reverse osmosis system could only generate 20 gallons of water a day. That’s not nearly enough for his basement filled with life. By contrast, the city’s new water treatment plant averages about two-and-a-half-million gallons per day according to the city.
“Now with the new Pierre water, it's about 200 (total dissolved solids) and so it’s a lot more flexible,” Egeberg said.
While the amount of chemical elements in the water were unsafe for human consumption, Egeberg said the plants he fosters would have thrived.
“If it was available for plants it would have done really good in aquariums. Like calcium and magnesium bind up and it’s too big of a molecule to go into the roots,” he said.
Being in close proximity to the Missouri, Egeberg is able to catch Northern Pike. This allows him to make his fish food in-house. He bakes them down until they’re as dry as he can make them for his pets. By doing this, he is able to ensure that there are no harmful parasites.
His interest in the diversity of genetics is what fuels his passion. He said while guppies are silver in the wild, advancements have allowed them to be a variety of colors.
“There’s color combinations out there that have yet to be discovered,” Egeberg said.
The same can be said for cherry shrimp. Although purple hasn’t been discovered, Egeberg is still impressed with the known number of colors.
Egeberg's main goal is to remain a stay-at-home dad and to generate enough income to keep his operation viable.
“I love distributing the beauty with these guppies. It’s like a piece of art that I’m giving, not only with my hand but with nature itself,” he said.
For more information on his shop, visit sacredprairieaquatics.com.
