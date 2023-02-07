Sacred Prairie Aquatics
Joshua Egeberg has been dealing with the rapid growth of his home business, borne from his passion for genetics. He said he enjoys having a piece of nature indoors.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

While one doesn’t generally equate exotic fish with central South Dakota, Sacred Prairie Aquatics is working to change that. Without a brick and mortar fish shop in town, Joshua Egeberg has taken it upon himself to share his hobby with the community.

Joshua Egeberg said his main challenge around his business is actually getting the fish, shrimp and plants to Pierre.

Puffer fish
Egeberg explained that his Tetraodon Schoutedeni Pufferfish, a.k.a. Spotted Congo Puffer, is popular on social media due to its scarcity.
Aquarium fish
Egeberg shoeds off some of his extensive fish collection. "A fish tank is going to get a complete bio system from the micromes all the way down to whatever fish you choose," he said.
Soil health
Egeberg credited his composting efforts with the health of his soil. He said the worms act as a filter for the iron in the soil.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

