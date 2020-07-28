The Right Turn in Pierre is hosting Phil Baker for two free performances August 15 at Trader Days at Fischer Lilly Park in Fort Pierre.
Performances for all ages start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children’s activities are from noon to 1 p.m. The Right Turn will have free fruit freezies and water.
“Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and come out to Lilly Park August 15,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, CEO of the Right Turn. Helping support the Baker performances are Delta Dental , Fort Pierre Tourism, and the South Dakota Arts Council.
“Phil Baker is one of the most innovative and respected songwriters shaping children's music today,” reads the South Dakota Arts Council’s website. “Known for his signature style - a red guitar, heartfelt lyrics, catchy tunes, and quality musicianship and production - Baker involves the children throughout his show. He began his unique music career as a jazz guitarist, followed by a short stint in the rock band IVORY, although it was a preschool teacher who invited him to play guitar for children in her classroom that would eventually lead him on a musical journey to perform for young audiences. Having written more than 100 songs, Baker has collaborated with organizations like Disney, Sesame Street, WebMD, and others on issues that impact the lives of children, such as character education, language development, and children's health.”
