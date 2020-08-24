Philip Gerald Mathews, 86
Philip Gerald Mathews, 86, of Draper, SD, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born February 9, 1934 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, South Dakota, to Ralph and Pauline (Herman) Mathews.
He attended a country grade school and then Ag School at Brookings for his high school. Philip served in the Army from 1956-58. He was on a big LCU ship that went to the Baffin Islands. They supplied the DEW Line. Spent some time above the Arctic Circle – at one time 28 days on the ship without landing seaside.
Philip joined his two brothers in a partnership, and they ranched and farmed together from 1960-1996. During part of this time, he also worked for the Chicago and North Western Railway. Then the brothers decided to join their sons in individual farm/ranches.
Philip loved baseball and played in the service as well as on a team here at home. He was a catcher on the Bad River team. He loved to fly an Aeronca Champ plane around the ranch and make parts runs.
Philip was united in marriage to Audrey Tobin in 1965. They welcomed a daughter, Cheryl, in 1966 and a son, Scott, in 1969. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities, especially the sports.
Philip and Audrey celebrated 55 years of marriage in June. They enjoyed square dancing with friends for years in Pierre, White River, and Valentine, NE. They also traveled to most of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.
He was on the FHS board in Stanley County for one year and then became a commissioner. He served on the Stanley County board for 12 years. Was also selected as SD Rangeman of the Year for Area IV by the Society for Range Management.
Philip was a member of the Community Bible Church in Murdo. He enjoyed visiting with the hunters at Bad River Bucks and Birds, the hunting lodge he co-owned, always telling stories and getting a laugh. He was well-known for his little sayings and bits of wisdom.
He is survived by his wife Audrey, his daughter Cheryl (Bryon) of Waxhax, NC; his son Scott (Tarra) of Draper; by seven grandchildren: Philip on the ranch; Madison, a nurse in Rapid City; Bryanna, Braydon, and Brooke Rediger of Waxhax, NC; and Jolie and Cole Dugan of Draper, SD; by his siblings Patricia Greer of Colorado, Gerald (Wanda) Mathews of Draper, and Fred (Mary) Mathews of Pierre; and by a sister-in-law Marlynrae Mathews of Pierre.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Eleanor; a brother-in-law, Leonard Greer; one grandson, Chance Dugan; a daughter-in-law, Tamara Iverson-Mathews; and a nephew, Larry Mathews.
Philip’s memorial service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo. Following the service there will be fellowship and light refreshments at the auditorium. Inurnment will follow at the Mathew’s Family Cemetery with full military honors. Those that attend the services at the cemetery are invited to Copper Ridge Lodge (22400 Cemetery Rd, Draper, SD) afterwards for lunch and more fellowship.
Online condolences can be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. The service will be live streamed, dependent on cellular reception that day.
