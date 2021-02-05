After not hosting Thursday potluck for several months due to COVID-19 concerns, the Pierre Senior Center is back to weekly entertainment gatherings.
This was the first session since November, with the event hosting 37 members and guests.
“After our delicious meal, the amazing piano man Ron Smith provided fantastic musical entertainment,” said Don Zeller.
“Ron plays at many churches and other venues that have a theme he must follow. Today, there was no theme, so Ron played his favorite songs for us, starting with ‘Yesterday.'"
According to Zeller, Smith learned to play the piano at a very young age, in fifth grade.
“After just one lesson, he was playing the piano at his church. It was a little rough at first, but he improved every week as he continued his piano lessons. Ron’s favorite song from his early piano lessons is ‘Mandy,’” Zeller said.
Smith recalls that his grandparents often asked him to play their favorite song, "Moon River."
“Ron recently discovered the theme song for ‘The Young and Restless’ soap opera. That song is ‘Nadia’s Theme.' Ron remembers his mother and all her rural neighbors getting on their party line phone and talking about this soup opera. Ron tells us that the song most frequently requested as he travels with his piano is ‘How Great Thou Art.'. He really enjoys playing this song,” Zeller said.
Ron’s favorite quote is, “When words fail, music speaks.” Ron’s favorite joke is: An elderly lady is putting $1,000 in the collection basket at church every week.
After several months of this, the pastor makes a special visit to thank the lady for her generous donations. She said her son sends her $2,000 every week, and the church gets half. The pastor asked how her son could afford this. She said he was a veterinarian. He has two cat houses, one in New Orleans and one in Kansas City.
“We are expecting more people every week as we get back to our regular schedule. Next week Thursday, we will be having our Valentine’s Day party and will honor all our members over the age of 90. Brian Oakland will be singing love songs for us," Zeller said.
Earlier in the week, five people participated in the center’s restart of its Tuesday morning exercise class with Mindy Cheap.
For more than 25 years now, AARP volunteers work with the IRS to provide free tax filing service for low income and elder residents. The Pierre Senior Center provides the office space of this service. The AARP does not accept donations for their services. Any and all donations received during this time go to the center to help with ongoing operations cost such as heat, lights, insurance and many other costs.
“The COVID pandemic has been a financially difficult time for the senior center. We really appreciate all those donations. Many commercial tax preparation companies chart as much as $100 a page to file your income tax forms. This year the volunteers will meet with people by appointment only,” Zeller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.