Living where we do Christmas trees simply aren’t found growing along the sides of roads so we shop for them at tree lots. If you’re on the hunt for the best cut Christmas tree this year, here are a few pointers.
First, shake the tree. If a lot of brown needles fall to the ground this is not a fresh tree. Keep looking for a tree where only a few interior needles fall out. Next, gently grab a branch and slightly bend it, if it snaps or is hard to bend the tree is already dried out. Individual needles should bend and not break if you run your fingers run across them.
Once home leave the tree in a cool and shady spot. If you won’t be able to put it in a stand that day, cut the base as described below and stand the tree in a bucket of water. Your tree stand should be able to hold at least half a gallon or more of water. A standard rule-of-thumb is a tree will soak up a quart of water per day for each inch of trunk diameter at the base. Start with a clean stand, this won’t increase the tree’s life but things will smell better over time.
Unless the tree has been sitting in a bucket of water as described above, cut 0.5-1 inches off the bottom of the tree just before putting the tree onto the stand to allow better water absorption with a straight cut across the trunk. Clean off the cut, secure the tree in the stand, add water and never let it dry out. If the stand becomes empty for more than 8 hours, the tree’s pores plug up and the base will need another 0.5- to 1-inch cut, which is not that easy if the tree has already been decorated.
Commercial “tree freshener” products or home remedies like aspirin, corn syrup, sugar, lemon-lime soda, bleach and vodka — yes, some folks use vodka, hope it’s the cheap stuff! — don’t do anything more than plain water and may also be harmful to pets that use the stand as a new water dish.
Place the tree away from direct light from windows and any heating ducts and fireplaces. House humidity below 40 percent will dry out trees faster as will “old style” non-LED Christmas lights.
There is no one “best” Christmas tree but many people certainly have their favorite, with Fraser fir as a leading favorite. They smell good, hold their needles well, and their needle’s green tops with white undersides provide a nice contrast. Other firs like Balsam and Canaan are popular but do not hold their needles as well as Frasers.
Pines are very popular with Scotch probably as the front runner. They have good aroma, hold their needles well, and their branches are strong enough for heavy ornaments. All pines, and the White pine especially, have soft needles which for some is the deciding factor. Spruce, although nice trees, have relatively poor needle retention so these should be set up mid-December to avoid their inevitable heavy needle drop.
Next time we meet, we’ll talk about using living Christmas trees.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
