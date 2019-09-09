The sixth annual pie social fundraiser hosted by the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society was held at the Oahe Chapel, Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8.
Food and activities included a large variety of pies, ice cream, music, lawn games (such as corn hole and ladder golf) and tours of the chapel. A live concert featured Ron Smith playing the piano and Lori Hall on the bells. The event, free and open to the public, accepts free-will donations, with all proceeds going toward maintenance of the historic chapel.
“The Oahe Chapel was full. Lori and Ron are so good and draw a crowd everywhere they go,” said Don Zeller.
The event is sponsored by society members and other volunteers — locals who maintain and preserve the Oahe Chapel for future generations. Though the chapel is owned by the South Dakota State Historical Society, the chapel society does not receive state funding. Maintenance of the chapel is funded through annual society memberships, rentals, donations, and fundraisers.
Originally, the chapel was on the east bank of the Missouri River at Peoria Flats, roughly five miles upriver from its current location.
Built in 1877, it served as a schoolhouse and a house of worship. It was moved to its current location in 1964, when the building of the Oahe Dam flooded the original site.
Now, the Oahe Chapel is located on top of Oahe Dam just north of Pierre on Highway 1804; adjacent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, approximately five miles north of Pierre on SD Highway 1804.
Ecumenical church services are held at 8 a.m. each Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. These services are hosted by members of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Ministerial Association and the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society.
For more information on the Oahe Chapel, the Oahe Chapel Preservation Society or how to rent the chapel, contact the society at 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov/Preservation/OaheChapel.aspx.
