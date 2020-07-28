More than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go to 41 states, the District of Columbia, and American territories.
The total includes just over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $31 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” said Stephen M. Dickson, administrator Federal Aviation Administration. “These grants will allow these necessary projects to continue.”
The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies and installing airport perimeter fencing.
Ten South Dakota airports are to receive a share of the grants.
The Pierre Regional Airport will receive $1,378,888 to go toward reconstructing a taxiway and runway lighting, and to rehabilitate a runway.
The Sturgis Municipal Airport gets $1,246,481 to construct a building and a taxiway, and expand an access road. Britton Municipal Airport gets $398,720 to acquire an easement for approaches, and to install weather reporting equipment. Milbank Municipal Airport gets $646,333 to acquire an easement for approaches, and acquire land for approaches. Wilder Airport gets $804,233 to construct a taxiway. Platte Municipal Airport gets $577,166 to construct a building, and to construct a terminal building. Mitchell Municipal Airport gets $331,111 to update an airport master plan study. Marv Skie-Lincoln County Airport gets $130,000 to conduct an environmental assessment/plan/study. Chan Gurney Municipal Airport gets $353,666 to reconstruct a runway. Harold Davidson Field Airport gets $998,500 to rehabilitate a taxiway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.