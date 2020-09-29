The Pierre area Spirit of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed members from across the state Sept. 25-26 to Fort Pierre as they celebrated their 106th annual State Conference. Betsy Pollock is regent of the Pierre area Spirit of the Prairie Chapter.
In addition to a general business meeting, this year’s special presentation concerned women’s suffrage. Nina Akin, Regent of the Firesteel Chapter of Mitchell, shared insights about women’s status in 1918. She pointed out that women were required to pay taxes, yet had no representation in government since they could not vote. Working women were paid about two thirds of what men earned. Women could not serve on a jury. In South Dakota, Mimi Pyle and Alice Pickler led the charge for women’s suffrage. Suffragette Susan B. Anthony, a DAR member, visited the Huron State Fair to promote the 19th Amendment.
“Members wishing to dress as suffragettes were encouraged to do so, to honor the women who 100 years ago bravely fought for women's right to vote. Among the earliest proponents of women's right to vote were DAR members Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul,” said Gena Parkhurst. Parkhurst is SDDAR State Chairman, recording secretary, public relations & media, and regent of the Black Hills Chapter.
The SDDAR sponsors an ongoing fundraiser. In 2020, South Dakota Daughter’s support Operation Black Hills Cabin in Custer. In 2021, the Daughter’s will support Call to Freedom, an organization dedicated to assisting victims of human trafficking.
Members voted to move forward on placement of a DAR America 250 Patriot Plaque - a marker to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of America - on the State Capitol grounds in Pierre, once final approval is obtained.
“Our DAR Daughters spend thousands of hours volunteering in communities across the state. Recently, Daughters highlighted Constitution Week, September 17 - 23, by placing educational displays in libraries, museums and county offices. Our Daughters will also be participating in "Day of Service" projects in communities throughout the state to recognize the DAR's founding that took place on October 11, 1890. Over the next year, the Medary Chapter and Black Hills Chapter will celebrate their 100 year anniversaries,” said Parkhurst.
South Dakota’s two DAR Good Citizen essay contest winners were recognized during the Honors Luncheon on Saturday. The recognition was given by Lisa Nydam, former state Regent and 19-year Chairman of the state Good Citizens Committee. Each read their winning essay to the State Conference attendees.
The winners are Angela Guthmiller from Oneida, sponsored by Spirit of the Prairie Chapter, and Abraham Wieland from Aberdeen, sponsored by the James River Valley Chapter. Wieland was also a winner at the Division level. Last year’s focus question was ‘How would you energize America's youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?.’ The Good Citizens program is open to high school seniors. They must exemplify dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The focus question is answered in no more than 550 words, in less than two hours, written under the supervision of a proctor, with no reference materials. Applications for this year are available through high school counsellors. The essays are due to the Chapter Chairman by Nov. 10.
“We (the Pierre area Spirit of the Prairie Chapter) are a small, but mighty chapter whose members enjoy supporting our community by feeding the needy through a community banquet, participating in blood drives, and at Christmas at the Capitol,” states their website http://spiritoftheprairie.sdsdar.org/. With initial work beginning in April 2006, the chapter was chartered in July 2009 with 15 members. The fledgling chapter hosted the S.D. DAR Board of Management meeting in July 2010. In 2014, the Pierre area chapter hosted the 100th annual State Conference in Pierre. The current chapter officers are Betsy Pollock — regent, Lori Sears — vice regent, Connie Grittner — treasurer, Kathleen Apian — register, Virginia Hanson — historian.
