This year’s Ardis Townsend Challenge is in the books. Due to the great outpouring of support we were able to reach our goal this year. Still, Pierre Area Referral Service is constantly in need of donations of money as well as food, hygiene, and household items.
I say thank you to all who have contributed and continue to contribute to PARS’ goal of helping those who fall on hard times in our community. PARS continues to be a ministry to our community to help those less fortunate. PARS is starting to prepare for 2020-2021 school supplies that will be needed.
We have changed how the Food Pantry is accessed at this time. Individuals and families no longer shop in the Pantry, but rather PARS pre-packs boxes depending on the size of the family to provide potentially a month’s worth of food. After calling ahead and driving to PARS (110 West Missouri Avenue, 224-8731), the family in need stays outside, and is brought the items. It is a large quantity of food and too heavy to be carried. All services are being conducted over the phone.
When in doubt what to give, just think what you would need for your family to prepare several meals. We are currently out of: spaghetti (1 pound boxes), spaghetti sauce, cold cereal, oatmeal, jelly, elbow macaroni, baked beans, pancake mix, syrup, sugar, small bags of flour, milk, eggs, all other pastas.
Some of the top food items needed include: rice (2 pound bags), jelly (plastic jars preferred), milk, peanut butter, beef stew, cans of fruit, chunky soups, cooking oil (24 oz size), flour (4 pound bags), juice (in plastic bottles), sugar (4 pound bags or smaller), pasta meals, canned tuna & chicken & other meat. Some of the top non-food items needed include: body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent and fabric softener, lotion, paper towels, shampoo and conditioner, soap, toilet paper, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, lysol wipes.
