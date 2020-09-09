With the help of people from the Pierre / Ft. Pierre area communities, Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) was able to distribute backpacks and school supplies to 144 children for the 2020-2021 school year. This is according to Corwin Jones, executive director.
"Thanks to those who have been bringing fresh garden produce. PARS has received tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, and sweet corn from local gardeners who want to pass along their bounty. Thanks to Sportsmen Against Hunger and their donation of four boxes of Walleye from the Governor’s Cup.
"Gators Pizza is still hosting PARS Night on Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m., giving $3 from each large pizza special priced. If it is a night when there is no special, they still honor the PARS special for those who ask to help PARS continue to provide services. Gators has raised over $500 so far for PARS.
"Thanks also to those who continue to bring non expired unopened food items that we can distribute in the food pantry," said Jones.
If a person or organization wishes to donate, PARS needs: rice (2 lb. bags), jelly (plastic jars preferred), oatmeal (4-6 serving size), milk, peanut butter, beef stew, cans of fruit, cereal, chunky soups, cooking oil (24 oz. size), macaroni and cheese, elbow macaroni, flour (4 lb. bags), juice (plastic bottles), spaghetti sauce (cans), sugar (4 lb. bags or smaller), pasta meals, canned meat (tuna, chicken, Spam), pancake mix, canned soup, baked beans, and eggs.
"When in doubt what to give, just think what you would need for your family to prepare several meals. We just ask that donations are unopened and are dated prior to the suggested pull date on the food item container," said Jones.
PARS has changed how the Food Pantry is accessed. Individuals and families no longer shop in the pantry; PARS pre-packs boxes depending on the size of the family, to provide potentially a month’s worth of food. The boxes are brought outside to be picked-up by a family in need after calling ahead and driving to PARS. It is a large quantity of food and too heavy to be carried.
All services are being conducted over the phone. PARS is located at 110 West Missouri Avenue, and its phone number is 605-224-8731.
"I have not mentioned everyone but thank you to all who continue to give to PARS and support the Pierre / Fort Pierre community. PARS could not operate without the generosity of others," said Jones.
