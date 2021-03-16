At Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) we are in the midst of this year’s Ardis Townsend Challenge. The 2021 Challenge is our seventh annual event. Ardis Townsend was the founding member of the Pierre / Fort Pierre Food Pantry back in 1974. Through efforts set in motion by Ardis, PARS was formed. Our building, at 110 West Missouri Avenue in Pierre, is named the Ardis Townsend Center.
This event was created to help fill our pantry shelves and provide food for our BackPack weekend meals for children during the school year. Our goal is to raise $50,000 during the months of March and April. We accept donations of cash and check, please designate Ardis Townsend Challenge in the check memo. Also, each pound of food and hygiene items donated will equate to $1.
Eight of our local financial institutions are participating in a match with PARS. American Bank & Trust, First Dakota National Bank, Dakota Prairie Bank, Oahe Federal Credit Union, First National Bank, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Bank West, and Farm Credit Services of America have agreed to donate 1% of every dollar and pound of food brought in during the Ardis Townsend Challenge, up to $500. Reaching the $50,000 goal would mean an extra $4,000 from our local financial institutions.
If you would like to schedule a time to drop off food items, call 224-8731. Dakotamart in Pierre and Fort Pierre also have collection barrels for PARS. If you would like a poster to display, PARS has those available as well.
PARS continues to use COVID-19 precautions at our building. PARS staff pack boxes daily using donated and purchased items and deliver these items to families curbside at 110 West Missouri Avenue, right next to Job Service. Each family receives around 80 pounds of food and that amount increases depending on the size of the family. Clients can use pantry services only once every 31 days. Clients will speak with a PARS staff member to assess needs when they call our offices at 224-8731 to schedule a pick-up time to meet their request for food. Information is updated each time a client calls.
When in doubt what to give, just think what you would need for your family to prepare several meals. We just ask that donations are unopened and are dated prior to the suggested pull date on the food item container. PARS can go through over 18,000 pounds of food in one month’s time. Our BackPack Program continues to provide weekend meals for children. Our volunteers pack the food to be distributed at Pierre and Fort Pierre schools. Call Melisa at 224-8731 if you are interested in contributing to our BackPack program.
It has been challenging to obtain individual wrapped items in bulk quantities this year, but nonetheless, we provide food for over 300 children each week. So far, PARS has received monetary donations of $8,227.96 toward our $50,000 goal.
The Central S.D. Figure Skating Club accepted 200 pounds of food donations for PARS for their March 13 King of the Sahara Showcase on Ice. Gator’s Pizza-Pasta-Subs continues to host PARS Night on Tuesdays, $3 from each large pizza purchase goes to PARS. The Pierre / Fort Pierre Rotary Club has also donated over $300. PARS has also received 2,172.9 pounds in hygiene and household items, bringing our total thus far to $10,400.86. This is at 20% of our goal. We are right on pace to meet our $50,000 goal if donations continue to come in at this rate.
I have not mentioned everyone but thank you to all who continue to give to PARS and support the Pierre / Fort Pierre community. PARS could not operate without the generosity of others. Thank you to those who continue to give to PARS to meet the needs of those in our community who have fallen upon hard times.
If you would like to donate food, PARS is in need of non-expired, unopened items. Our items of greatest need include: rice (2 pound bags), jelly (plastic jars preferred), oatmeal (4-6 serving size), milk, peanut butter, beef stew, cans of fruit, cereal, chunky soups, cooking oil (24 oz size), shortening, packaged cookies, macaroni and cheese, elbow macaroni, flour (4 pound bags), juice (plastic bottles), spaghetti sauce (cans preferred), sugar (4 pound bags or smaller), pasta meals, canned meat (tuna, chicken, Spam), pancake mix, syrup, canned soup (chicken noodle, tomato, cream of mushroom), tomato sauce, ramen noodles, mustard, catsup, baked beans, crackers, Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, instant mashed potatoes, corned beef hash, and eggs. Thank you to the organizations, churches, and groups that have started food drives on behalf of this event.
