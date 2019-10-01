Pierre author featured at S.D. Festival of Books, Oct. 4-6

Pierre author Bill Markley is to be featured as a presenter at the South Dakota Festival of Books Oct. 4-6 in Deadwood.
Each year, thousands of people converge on the annual South Dakota Festival of Books, a production of the South Dakota Humanities Council, that features well-known authors participating in book signings, presentations, panel discussions and readings.
Over the past 17 years, the Festival has become the Midwest region’s premier literary event; it was created to “Bring Readers and Writers Together.”
The festival, which has featured Louise Erdrich, Tim O’Brien and many other nationally-known, award-winning authors, also showcases talented South Dakota writers and illustrators — both current residents and native South Dakotans who have moved elsewhere.
2019 Festival presenter Bill Markley, a member of Western Writers of America and a staff writer for WWA’s “Roundup” magazine, is writing a series of books comparing Old West characters, beginning with “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.”
He has published three nonfiction books, including “Old West Showdown,” and a historical novel, “Deadwood Dead Men.” Markley participated in the films “Dances With Wolves,” “Son of the Morning Star,” “Far and Away,” “Gettysburg” and “Crazy Horse.” He and his wife live in Pierre, where they have raised two children.
Bill Markley’s 2019 Festival events:
Friday, Oct 4, 3:30 p.m. — 4:15 p.m., Early bird book signings, Deadwood Mountain Grand — Event Center.
Saturday, Oct 5, 1 p.m. — 1:45 p.m., Book signings, same location; 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. A Search for Truth in the Old West, Deadwood City Hall
For more on the South Dakota Festival of Books, visit www.sdbookfestival.com.
The South Dakota Humanities Council, a non-profit organization founded in 1972, deliver humanities programming to the people of South Dakota. It promotes the appreciation of South Dakota history, literature, and other related humanities subjects through grant-making and cultural programs, such as the Festival of Books, the One Book South Dakota program, and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.