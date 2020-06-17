The city of Pierre had issued more building permits so far in 2020 than for the same period in 2019, city leaders say.
City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga announced the news on Tuesday at the City Commission meeting. Through mid-June, the city had issued 226 building permits, up 15% from 197 in the same period Jan.1-June 15, in 2019, he said. (Huizenga later corrected the percentage announced in the meeting from 13% to 15%.)
Building permits are required for everything from new commercial structures, to home remodeling projects, to new fences.
“The biggest change we’re seeing is an increase in the number of new homes being built,” City Engineer John Childs said in a news release. “Last year at this time, we’d only issued one permit for a new residence; this year, we are at 15.”
The city is also seeing a small up-tick in smaller projects, such as residential deck and fencing projects.
“I think some of these smaller projects are likely a positive side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Childs said in the release. “People have a little bit more time on their hands so they’re taking on some of those smaller projects that in the past had likely been forfeited in the interest of time. Regardless of cause, we’re always happy to see continued investment in the community.”
The reports he hears is that sales of paint and building supplies at Menards and other stores "have had a good run," Huizenga said. "People are trapped at home and they started doing things."
And unlike some businesses, building supply stores apparently were able to keep inventories stocked, Huizenga said.
The city's building permits keeps repairs and construction work in line with city ordinances which align with international building codes and "are in place to make sure housing and commercial facilities are built with structural integrity," according to Childs. "People making changes without a permit may be subject to fines or to stop-work orders."
For more information about building permits within the city of Pierre, call City Hall at 773-7407 or visit cityofpierre.org.
According to Childs, work that does not require a building permit includes:
- Decks less than 30 inches above the adjacent grade without a railing, and do not serve the exit door.
- Moveable cases, counters, and partitions.
- One-story detached accessory structures used as tool & storage sheds, playhouses, and similar uses, provided the floor area is less than 120 square feet.
- Painting, papering, tiling, carpeting, cabinets, counter tops, plumbing fixtures, downspouts, gutters, soffits, fascias and similar work.
- Platforms, sidewalks and driveways not more than 30 inches above grade and not over any basement or story below and which are not part of an accessible route. Permits are required for any work in the city Right-of-Way.
- Prefabricated swimming pools that are less than 24 inches deep, do not exceed 5,000 gallons, and are installed entirely above grade.
- Retaining walls less than four feet in height.
- Shade cloth structures constructed for nursery or agriculture purposes.
- Swings and other playground equipment.
- Window awnings supported by an exterior wall.
Hughes County is seeing fewer building permits issued this year compared with 2019, which was unusual year due to 2018 hailstorm damaged repaired in 2019.
“We are actually down in comparison to last year, but a number of hail storms came through in 2018 and we don’t this year have nearly the numbers of permits gotten in 2019, which were a total of 137,” said Eric Booth, planning director and building official for Hughes County. “There were a total of 96 permits in 2018, and there were similar numbers for a few years before that.”
So far, about 50 building permits have been issued this year, he said.
“These building permits include any required inspection. Our inspections do not cost extra,” said Booth.
For more information, phone the Booth: His office number is 773-4441; cell is 222-7841.
