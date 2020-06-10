The city of Pierre’s recreation department is expanding its summer rec programming. It is also returning to in-person classes in July.
The second session begins July 6. It offers more than a dozen in-person programs that include T-ball, Little Hoopers, Preschool Music and Movement, Trail Trekkers, swim lessons, slip n’ slide kickball and more.
“By limiting class sizes and adjusting some of the activities, we have found ways to maintain COVID-19 safety recommendations, while still having in-person classes,” said Mindy Cheap, city recreation superintendent.
Registration for the Summer Recreation Program’s second session begins at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Classes begin on Monday, July 6, and run through the end of July.
For registration details and a complete list of program schedules, fees, and age restrictions, visit cityofpierre.org.
