Pierre Faith Lutheran Church hosted a blood drive with Vitalant blood services on Dec. 16, which helped collect a total of 40 units of blood products.
A total of 42 people volunteered to donate blood, and 34 were able to donate during this drive. Six donors gave Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. Eleven people volunteered for their first time.
Thanks go to those who assisted the day of the drive, especially Kimberly Barrett and Janice Deal.
The next blood drive in Pierre is at the Catholic Family Services Building, sponsored by Catholic Daughters, on Tuesday, January 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an appointment by visiting vitalant.org or calling Carol Uecker at 220-2012. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. About 30% of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.