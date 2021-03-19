The Pierre Chapter FFA’’s Horse Evaluation Team earned first place in a competition held in Redfield. In doing so, the team qualified for state competition on April 11-14. The members of the team are McKia Brink, Jasmine Hays, Jenna Kruger, and Hannah Schochenmaier. Their next Career Development Event competition is in Miller on March 30. State is April 11-14.
The Agriculture Mechanics Team is made up of Creed Schnee and Xander Schmiten. They also competed in each CDE.
“Our CDE season started on March 5, where we competed in Redfield,” said Schochenmaieer. “We took first at the competition, allowing us to qualify for state. We have also competed at Northwestern in Mellet, SD, on March 16, in Veterinarian Science and in Natural Resources. We have one more competition before state, in Miller, March 30, where we (the girls) will be competing in Horse Evaluation.” The boys will be competing in Ag Mech. The Pierre FFA advisor is Cody Jakobson.”
According to Jakobson, at Redfield, the individual breakdown of contestants in the girls horse evaluation was: Brink placed 1st, Hays 5th, Schochenmaier 6th, and Kruger 8th.
“This is the first team since FFA was restarted in Pierre high school to qualify for the state contest,” said Jakobson. “The agricultural mechanics team Is comprised of Creed Schnee, Xander Schmitgen, and Kaiden Wiedemer. They placed 11th overall as a team in the Redfield CDE. At the Northwestern CDE on March 16, Ag mechanics Xander Schmitgen earned 12th place and Creed Schnee earned 13th. Natural resource: Jasmine Hays placed 4th and Jenna Kruger placed 7th. Vet science: Schochenmaier 37th, MaKia Brink 43rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.