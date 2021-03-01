The work on the vehicle bridge over the Missouri River connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre is on schedule. Construction of the new bridge began last November, and is expected to be completed by December 2023.
It will keep the official name of the old bridge, the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which will be dismantled after the new bridge is in use.
According to the fourth issue of the newsletter from Project Solutions Inc. on the bridge’s progress, the timeline is still in Phase One — underwater construction.
“After the third warmest late Fall in more than 36 years, arctic air settled upon us, and extreme cold temperatures hampered construction progress,” stated the update. “Thankfully, temperatures are on an upward trend from the low of -23 F. The construction crews are continuing to set up barges and equipment. Cranes have been loading equipment onto barges and once all the equipment is moved and ready, two big cranes will be floating on the Missouri River.
Phase Two is the construction of the westbound lane. Phase Three is construction of the eastbound lane. Phase Four is the demolition of the current bridge, and construction of the plazas, one on each end of the new bridge.
