Pierre & Fort Pierre get share of $1.26 million Arts Council grants

The South Dakota Arts Council will provide support for grants and special arts initiatives totaling $1.26 million in fiscal year 2021.
Pierre area’s grants include:
- Avera St. Mary’s: Project grant of $3,225 for a series of arts activities, music, or other performances at the Helmsley Center on the Avera St. Mary’s campus.
- Capital Area Counseling Services, Inc: a Project grant of $1,400 for the organization’s efforts to bring the Hegg Brothers Holiday Jam event to Pierre in December.
- Georgia Morse Middle School - Pierre School District: AISC residency grant of $1,200 which supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
- Kaus, Austin: an Artist Project grant of $2,000 which supports the artist's effort to secure an editor and continue work on "The Pomp Room: The Documentary" which illustrates the history of the former Sioux Falls music club that operated for 30 years, featuring and inspiring generations of musicians.
- Pierre Players, Inc.: an Arts Challenge grant of $5,199 which supports the year-round season of Pierre Players Community Theatre.
The Fort Pierre area’s Jim Szana Trio will receive a Touring Arts grant of $2,380 which supports the artist’s tour of South Dakota non-profit organizations.
“South Dakota is supporting nearly 200 creative projects and programs to help our communities,
citizens and visitors get back to normal,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Art brings us together. It has shown us resiliency, innovation and comfort in the toughest times and will continue to thrive in South Dakota.”
Grants awarded to artists total approximately $217,000 and include four artist fellowships, 10 artist career development grants, two traditional arts apprenticeship grants, one artist collaboration grant, two artist project grants, and 31 touring artist grants. These grants contribute to the artists’ professional development and reward their commitment to live and work in the state. Touring Arts grants also provide South Dakotans the opportunity to attend quality performances and exhibitions in small towns throughout the state.
Grant awards to 75 organizations total about $660,000. Additionally, $145,000 has been awarded to support 202 weeks of artist residencies in school, healthcare and community settings. The grants encourage organizations to develop and sustain important arts projects in their communities and provide employment opportunities for artists and arts administrators.
Special initiatives and activities funding totaling $238,500 will support programs such as arts education, public awareness, traditional arts, technical assistance, professional development, excursion grants, Poetry Out Loud, Art for Life and Art for State Buildings.
Arts Council funds are provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by the State of South Dakota from a portion of the state’s tourism promotion tax. Annually, Arts Council grants help generate $20 million in local spending to complete funded projects and reach more than 1 million audience members statewide.
