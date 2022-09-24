In 1972, T.F. Riggs senior football players snuck into the Pierre Homecoming Parade after piling onto teammate’s Stuart Schweigert’s 1948 Willys Jeep. At about 2 a.m. that same night, they took the Jeep up the state Capitol steps.
Fifty years later those same guys relived the experience riding that same Jeep — this time with the blessing of parade officials and without the Capitol hill climb.
During the Sept. 15 Pierre Homecoming Parade, Schweigert and teammates Billy Ellwanger, David Steffen, Marc Miller, Blake Benson, Tom McMahon, Scott Huckins and Kip Krull rode in that 74-year-old Jeep.
“I looked forward to it for so many years,” Schweigert said.
They were among 85 classmates in Pierre for their 50th Class Reunion.
Schweigert purchased the Jeep in 1968 at age 14 with $250 from mowing lawns, doing chores and delivering newspapers. It was his first vehicle. The Jeep’s speedometer quit working some time ago at 255,000 miles.
“I drove it to high school and scraped the snow off the seats. It never had a top,” Schweigert said. “We went out to Dave Steffen’s ranch and did a lot of off-roading and hunting with it. There were just a lot of good memories in that thing.”
As a bonus, Schweigert’s late father, Clifford, worked as a Jeep mechanic during the Korean War.
“So I had a ready-made mechanic,” Schweigert said.
After joining the Pierre Homecoming Parade in 1972 against the school’s wishes, a total of 15 to 20 students piled onto the Jeep.
“They climbed on very carefully, sitting on each other, sitting on fenders,” Ellwanger, a retired Stanley County Middle School social studies teacher, said. “We were a lot smaller at the time.”
After graduating in 1976 from Yankton College, Schweigert — an all-conference defensive tackle — got a call from his dad. Someone saw the Jeep in the Pierre family’s backyard and wanted to buy it.
“I wanted to keep it and towed it out to (my home in) Saginaw, Michigan,” he said. “It still ran and I drove it around. For a year, it was my main mode of transportation.”
Schweigert and Ellwanger over the years talked about bringing the Jeep back to Pierre and could think of no better time than their 50th class reunion.
A retired law enforcement instructor and former gym owner, Schweigert had the engine, transmission and transfer case rebuilt before hauling the vehicle 1,200 miles from his home in Saginaw, Michigan.
“I sunk a little more money into it,” he said. “I wanted it to work right.”
Traveling to Pierre with his wife, Leanne, and daughter, Haley, Schweigert’s rented car hauler, got a flat tire. It took several hours to get help.
“We limped into Pierre at 5 that morning and made it in time for the parade,” he said.
Schweigert and his teammates piled on the Jeep – just like in 1972.
“Most of them rode on it,” reunion committee Chairwoman Karen Johnson Palmer said.
The Jeep made it about four blocks “and then it wouldn’t start after I stuck all this money into it,” Schweigert said.
That’s when Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan came to the rescue. Schweigert spotted Callahan in the parade with his 1950 Willys Jeep and asked for a tow. Callahan obliged.
“I know that feeling and towed him through the parade,” he said. “I was glad to lend a hand.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
