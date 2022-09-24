Schweigert driving

Stuart Schweigert drives his 1948 Willys Jeep in the Sept. 15 Pierre Homecoming Parade. 

 Brandon Campea

In 1972, T.F. Riggs senior football players snuck into the Pierre Homecoming Parade after piling onto teammate’s Stuart Schweigert’s 1948 Willys Jeep. At about 2 a.m. that same night, they took the Jeep up the state Capitol steps.

Fifty years later those same guys relived the experience riding that same Jeep — this time with the blessing of parade officials and without the Capitol hill climb.

Class of 1972

David steffen, left, Marc Miller and Bill Ellwanger were among the T.F. Riggs Class of 1972 alums during the Sept. 15 Homecoming Parade in front of the Willys Jeep from 50 years ago.
Stuart Schweigert

Stuart Schweigert stands next to the 1948 Willys Jeep he purchased in high school for $250. 

