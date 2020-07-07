After being closed to walk-in traffic since March, Rawlins Municipal Library is reopened to limited walk-in traffic.
“With the guidance of the Library Board, our COVID reopening plan will happen in phases,” said Robin Schrupp, library sirector. “We’ll start with reduced hours, limited foot traffic, and adults-only services.”
Schrupp added that the library continues to offer curb-side service, just as it has since the pandemic began in March. The current library hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For now, people under the age of 18 are not be permitted in the building. Some portions of the library are inaccessible to the general population. The library's current operational plan is viewable at rawlinslibrary.com.
“Library staff will do their utmost to disinfect materials and surfaces, but we cannot guarantee personal safety,” said Schrupp. “Using a public building, even with protections in place, carries an element of risk.”
To keep staff and patrons safe during the pandemic, practices are in place. Patrons ...
- must verify healthy status when entering.
- are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
- should use the provided hand sanitizer before entering.
- should maintain six-foot social distancing recommendations.
- should limit their library visits to 30 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.