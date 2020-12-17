Daniel James Boe, 35, was indicted on Dec. 8 by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Boe appeared before an U.S. Magistrate Judge on Dec. 16, and pled not guilty to the charges.

The indictment alleges that Boe was involved in a conspiracy beginning in 2017, wherein he conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in central South Dakota.

The charge is merely an accusation and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum five years, up to 40 years in prison and/or a $5 million fine, at least four years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each Count. Restitution may also be ordered.

Boe was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

