Sandy Mangelson, 34, of Pierre, was sentenced on Jan. 11 to time served through April 12, 2021, equal to approximately 13 months in custody, five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

According to the Department of Justice release, Mangelson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 1, 2020. He pled guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.

Mangelson was convicted of sexual contact with a child under 16 in November 2005 and gross sexual imposition (with a child) in 2007. As a result of those convictions, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. Between December 5, 2019, and December 10, 2019, Mangelson failed to register and update his registration.

