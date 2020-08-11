Pierre McDonald’s gives 125 supply kits to area teachers

To help support local teachers, owner-operators of McDonald's in Pierre donated approximately 125 school supply kits to instructors in the surrounding communities. On August 11, area teachers came in during shifts to receive their supply kits, and to register for a drawing for even more supplies.
These instructors were invited from public schools, Headstart, home schools, and private schools. They came from areas that include Pierre, Fort Pierre, Blunt and other communities. “It was wide-spread. We reached as many as we could,” said Holly Hefley, general manager for the Pierre McDonald’s restaurant at 610 W. Sioux Avenue. ”This donation is a way to show appreciation for teachers and all they provide for their students.”
“The gratitude and thanks has been huge from the teachers,” said Marla Snyder, director of marketing. Snyder said that the owners would often hear from relatives who were teachers that they had to subsidize their classroom supplies using their own money. “Now, with COVID, the need is so much greater. Family incomes are not the same. A supply kit is a great way to give back to the teachers and to the community. This is our first event of this kind, and we absolutely plan to do something similar, with even more stores, next year.”
“This was such a great year to take some of the burden off the shoulders of the treachers,” said Nate Leonard, owner of the local McDonald’s along with his father Steve Leonard and brother-in-law Blake Zogleman. “The timing has been perfect.”
The kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, post-it notes and more. To receive a kit, instructors sign up for a general time slot. Also, the individual instructors who came in were offered complementary cookies, bottled water, and other items.
In all, the Leonard Management Group has donated more than $20,000 in school supplies to teachers across South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa, where 12 similar events such as this one were recently held.
